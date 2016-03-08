Transfer news: Chelsea consider asking Juventus for Higuain discount

According to what has been reported by ESPN today, Chelsea are already considering the future of Gonzalo Higuain, who, it is thought, that the West London club could be interested in keeping permanently in the summer.Higuain joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus in January; cutting short his spell with AC Milan in which the Rossoneri paid around €10m for half a season of a player way off his usual form. Higuain has scored two so far for Chelsea, albeit coming against Huddersfield Town, the worst team in the league.Chelsea have the option to buy Higuain permanently for €36m but it appears now that Chelsea may attempt to negotiate a discount with Juventus for the buy-out option.

