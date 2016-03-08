Transfer news: Chelsea look to Barcelona star to replace Hazard
21 April at 18:45According to what has been reported by Telefoot, Chelsea are looking for the heir to Eden Hazard's place at the club. In fact, the Blues have turned their attention to Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho. Chelsea see Coutinho as the perfect replacement for the Real Madrid-bound Belgian forward. Hazard is the only Premier League player to have double figures for both goals and assists this season and, therefore, is deserving of Real Madrid's interest.
However, if Chelsea fail to sign Coutinho, they will instead look to Lille forward Nicolas Pepe. Pepe is also a target of a number of other top clubs, namely Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Manchester City - making it a tough job for whoever wants to sign the Ivorian winger.
Although, Chelsea may struggle to sign anybody if their transfer ban is upheld by FIFA; the Blues having allegedly broken rules in regards to illegal payments made to the families of young players in order to get them to sign.
