Transfer news: Chelsea make Paredes bid
16 January at 23:00According to what has been reported by English newspaper The Daily Star, Chelsea have made an offer of €40m for Zenit St. Petersburg player Leandro Paredes. Paredes, who used to play in Serie A for Roma, has been a target of Maurizio Sarri's set-up in West London and the club are prepared to pay a bumper amount for him.
Chelsea now await Zenit's response but it is thought that the bid should be enough to get the bulk of the deal over the line, just waiting on Chelsea and Paredes' entourage to come to an agreement.
