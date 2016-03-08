Transfer news: Chelsea, Man City and Juve to battle for Madrid star

03 February at 16:15
According to what has been reported by Rai Sport this morning, it is a three-way battle for Real Madrid's Spanish playmaker Isco. Isco has fallen out with Madrid manager Santiago Solari and could, therefore, be heading for the exit in the summer. A number of clubs are reportedly keen on Isco, all eager to bring his qualities to their sides.

The teams reportedly interested in Isco, and the most keen and financially able to push a deal through, are Chelsea, Juventus and Manchester City, with it thought that the Premier League clubs are just edging ahead, in terms of the financial deals that they can realistically offer the Real Madrid star.

