Transfer news: Chelsea, Man Utd and Juve face battle for Milan captain Romagnoli

According to what has been reported by English news outlet the Manchester Evening News, there is interest from the Premier League in AC Milan defender and captain Alessio Romagnoli. The reports suggest that both Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in the Italian centre-back. However, Chelsea could be facing a market ban which, if their appeal is unsuccessful, leaves the door wide open for United to sign the 24-year-old.Manchester United have been looking for a new centre-back for some time and the impressive and consistent defensive performances of Romagnoli have turned their attention to him, ahead of other past targets such as Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld.However, it is not just these two English clubs chasing Romagnoli but there is domestic interest from one of Milan's major historic rivals. Juventus are reportedly keen on Romagnoli as they see the defender as a potential player to serve as one of the replacements for the club's ageing 'BBC' (Bonucci, Barzagli and Chiellini) defence.

