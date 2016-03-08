Transfer news: Chelsea to challenge Real and Barca for Bundesliga star Jovic

According to what has been reported by Sky Sports (UK) this morning, Chelsea are preparing to challenge both Real Madrid and Barcelona in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic.Jovic has set the Bundesliga and the Europa League on fire this season and has proved himself to be a real asset; scoring 19 goals in 27 games so far.A few days ago, reports emerged that Barcelona were in fact far and away in the lead to sign Jovic and that an agreement ahead of the summer could be imminent any day. However, then it was reported that Real Madrid had also made an offer to Frankfurt for the striker.Now, Chelsea join the race - hinting that perhaps the club will not be extending Gonzalo Higuain's loan any further than the summer.

