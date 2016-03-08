Transfer news: Chiesa says no to Bayern, Inter and Juve still in the race

Federico Chiesa has rejected a summer transfer to Bayern Munich as he wants to remain in Serie A. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the player and his family have decided that the best thing for his future is to remain in Serie A.



Fiorentina have slapped a € 70 million price-tag on the Italian winger and La Viola are not willing to include any player in a potential swap deal.



Rocco Commisso is expected to have a meeting with the Della Valle family this week to buy a majority stake in the club and Chiesa's family will meet the club's new owner afterwards.



Inter and Juve remain interested in securing the services of the 22-year-old.