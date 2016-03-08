Transfer news: Conte can take over at Inter on one condition
29 January at 18:00Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is being linked with a move to Inter next summer and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian could reunite with his former CEO Beppe Marotta on one condition.
The reliable Italian paper suggests Conte will replace Luciano Spalletti at Inter only if the latter fails to win a trophy this season. Inter's minimum target (the fourth place) would not be enough for Spalletti to save his job at the San Siro. With Inter still in race to win the Coppa Italia and the Europa League, the board expect Spalletti to win one of these two competitions or, at least, get close to the big target.
Beppa Marotta denied that the Nerazzurri are in talks with Conte but it's no secret that the former Juve director is on very good terms with the Italian manager who won three Serie A titles with Juventus when Marotta was the main man in the Olad Lady's control room. Spalletti is contracted with Inter until June 2021.
