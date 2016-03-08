Transfer News: Dalian Yifang make €110m offer for Immobile-Belotti duo
30 January at 13:35Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang is looking to reinforce their attack and have initiated contacts with Italian clubs to explore the transfer market. In the past couple of days, there have been negotiations of a possible swap deal involving Antonio Candreva and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco but the hypothesis seems rather remote at this moment. But the Chinese club is also interested in other players from the Italian league.
According to Sky Sports, yesterday two monster offers arrived from Dalian Yifang on the tables of Lazio and Torino: 60 million euros for Ciro Immobile and 50 million euros for Andrea Belotti. However, both offers were sent back to the sender by the clubs.
Neither Lazio nor Torino intend to deprive themselves of their most representative players a few days before the end of the transfer market. Losing Immobile would force Lotito and Tare to go search for a replacement before Thursday evening, with the same applying to Cairo and Petrachi in Belotti's case. A mission that is practically impossible.
