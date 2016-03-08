Transfer News: Dalian Yifang tried to sign Mertens along with Hamsik from Napoli

Marek Hamsik is a step away from joining Dalian Yifang but the Chinese club initially did not want to sign only the Napoli captain but also his teammate Dries Mertens, as revealed by Tuttosport.



The Turin-based paper reports that the club wanted to make a double deal with De Laurentiis, guaranteeing Hamsik a three-year contract worth almost 10 million per season and Mertens a contract of the same length with a salary of almost 15 million per year.



The obstacle, however, was the same: the 25 million requested by the Napoli president would not have been paid in cash due to the capital control problems in China.