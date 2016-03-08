Transfer news: Dani Ceballos wants to stay at Arsenal

20 October at 11:15
During the summer, Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid. Now, as per the Daily Star, Ceballos is keen to stay with the Gunners on a permanent basis, ready to make the switch a long-term one.

Ceballos may cost Arsenal a large sum but would certainly mark a statement of intent as the North London club aim to once again qualify for Champions League football.

