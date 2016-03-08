Transfer news: De Gea to consider PSG's mega-proposal unless...

31 March at 14:30
According to what has been reported by The Sun today, PSG are ready to propose an offer to Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea of around €20m per season to try and lure him away from Manchester.

De Gea's contract with the Red Devils expires this summer yet there is an option for an automatic one-year extension that could be exercised by the Manchester-based club within the coming weeks.

The Sun suggest that United could, meanwhile, face losing De Gea if they cannot match the €20m a season offered by the Ligue 1 club.

