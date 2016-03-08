Transfer news: Details of Juve target's move to Barcelona

French defender Jean-Clair Todibo ended up joining Barcelona at the end of the January transfer window, despite being heavily linked with a move to Napoli and Juventus throughout the month. The Toulouse defender is considered to be one of the brightest young central defenders in Europe and Barcelona are to train him alongside compatriot Samuel Umtiti.Todibo's contract with Toulouse was due to expire in the summer and Barca agreed a proposed pre-contract deal, before deciding to bring the deal forward to get him in Catalonia immediately. Barcelona will pay the Ligue 1 side €1m with an additional €2m in bonuses, better than nothing for the French outfit.In a statement on their official website, Barcelona said:"​FC Barcelona and Toulouse FC have arrived at an agreement for the French player Jean-Clair Todibo, with whom Barça had previously agreed to incorporate beginning on July 1, 2019, to instead join the Catalan club with immediate effect.The 19 year old will sign for the next four and a half seasons, through the end of the 2022/23 season."

