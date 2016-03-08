Transfer news: Dortmund compete with Inter for Roma man Dzeko
24 April at 13:00Edin Dzeko is a wanted man. The experienced Bosnian forward could be coming into his final five games as a Roma player, as rumours increase circulation suggesting that he could be on his way out. Dzeko's contract with Roma expires next summer and therefore this is the last chance that Roma will get to fetch a decent price for the striker.
Inter Milan were watching Dzeko as a possible alternative for if Mauro Icardi leaves but now, according to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have joined the race. However, Roma are taking a hard stance and are only going to accept offers upwards of €20m, some way off of the €12m max that Inter are willing to put on the table.
