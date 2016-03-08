Transfer News: Dzeko or Higuain to replace Icardi at Inter?
17 February at 15:30The future of Mauro Icardi is the hottest topic at Inter at the moment. The Argentinian striker lost the captain's armband and his relationship with the management seems to have hit rock bottom levels. Amidst all the chaos, the player himself has argued with his sister on social media, while his wife and agent Wanda Nara has publically defended him on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Marotta and Ausilio are looking around and studying possible alternatives in case of the player's departure next summer. Paulo Dybala remains a name that interests the management, also given Marotta's appreciation of the player from his time at Juventus.
However, as reported by Tuttosport, Edin Dzeko would be the principal goal for Inter in the event of Icardi's farewell. Marotta would like to sign a player who would not hinder the growth of Lautaro Martinez and Dzeko would, therefore, be the right man for him. In addition to Dzeko and Dybala, Duvan Zapata and Gonzalo Higuain (currently at Chelsea) are also on the list of potential replacements.
