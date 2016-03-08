Transfer news: Dzeko refuses to rule out Inter move

Edin Dzeko spoke to Rai Sport after Bosnia 2-1 defeat vs. Italy: "We deserved more but Italy was better in the second half, especially physically. We could have scored a second goal and it was too easy for them to score two goals. I hope we can still qualify for the Euros. We lost in Finland, we didn't even play like today, Italy struggled today and we are missing those points lost against Finland. Transfer window? I am a player of Roma. Now I'll go on holiday, then we'll see what happens".