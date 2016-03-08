Transfer news: Eden Hazard pushes for Chelsea departure amid Blues transfer ban

Despite FIFA's successful attempts to block Chelsea from the transfer market, after an investigation has been launched into their dealings in regards to a whole list of young players and whether or not the club breached rules about trading for young players, Chelsea's star forward Eden Hazard is still pushing for an exit.Hazard was reportedly a top target of Real Madrid last summer; who were interested in signing him before being told that they would have to pay €200m and, with the arrival of Maurizio Sarri in addition, Hazard ended up staying in West London.However, the Belgian is unhappy with Chelsea and is seeking a move to Real Madrid; something he will continue to do even with Chelsea's transfer ban.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.