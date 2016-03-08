Transfer news: Europe's elite on alert as Kane considers Spurs departure
03 October at 12:15According to what has been reported by trusted British newspaper The Times, there is a real chance of Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane handing in a request to leave the Premier League club at the end of the year, should the club not make the required changes to show they are challenging for the very top.
This news comes just a couple of days after the side were on the receiving end of a 7-2 beating at home to Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry putting four past the North London club.
Real Madrid have been linked with Kane in the past but if the English forward is officially listed on the market, then it is likely that a whole host of clubs will enter the race.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments