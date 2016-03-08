Transfer news: Fiorentina plot early redemption of Muriel loan

Since joining the club in the January transfer window, Luis Muriel has made a sure-fire impact with Fiorentina. Scoring on all but one of his shots on target so far for the Viola, Muriel's loan from Sevilla can be considered as one of the better January deals signed by Serie A clubs.Now, La Nazione are reporting that Fiorentina are already eager to redeem Muriel's services on a permanent basis and are considering exercising the €15m buy-out clause in the loan at an earlier stage than what was originally planned.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.