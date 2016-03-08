Transfer news: Galatasaray consider move for former Milan target at Lazio
15 January at 10:00According to what has been reported by the Turkish media, Galatasaray are on the hunt for reinforcements and are currently looking at Italy and Lazio in particular. Milan Badelj signed for the Biancocelesti on a free contract from Fiorentina in the summer, with the midfielder rejecting a move from AC Milan and Sporting Lisbon to join Lazio.
Badelj, who is Croatian, has struggled to get too much gametime with Lazio this season, leading reports to suggest that he wants out of the club. An overcrowded number of central midfielders gives Simone Inzaghi a constant selection headache - especially when the choices are all of a relatively high calibre.
This comes as Belhanda looks set to depart Galatasaray and move to Saudi Arabia and Al Ittihad. Lazio, if they were to sell Badelj, could use to reinvest funds into weaker, less deep parts of the team; striker, centre-back or right-back deficiences causing them problems this season.
The former Fiorentina captain will stay at Lazio for now but, by the end of January, we could see him travel abroad - or alternatively talk with the Lazio management again and decide he wants to stay.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!
Go to comments