Transfer news: Gareth Bale decides on his future amid Man Utd and Chelsea rumours
21 February at 18:45Gareth Bale's Real Madrid future has been hanging in the balance for some time now. Bale was linked with a move away from Madrid last summer but Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus and Madrid's lack of new attacking signings meant that Bale would at least spend the 2018/19 season with Los Blancos.
Now, according to Spanish outlet AS, despite the best wishes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea, Bale wishes to remain in Spain with Madrid and thus will continue his career in the Spanish capital.
This may not deter the likes of Manchester United but at least signals the Welshman's intentions to remain and become an icon with Madrid.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments