Transfer News: Genoa ask Juventus for Pjaca and Kean
18 January at 19:45Not just Sturaro and Romero. The meeting staged between Genoa and Juventus representatives this afternoon also served to discuss the future of other players, including that of Marko Pjaca, currently on loan at Fiorentina.
Genoa asked for information on the attacker, as the former Dinamo Zagreb man is struggling in Florence and did not find the game time he expected at the Artemio Franchi. To date, the position taken by the player is to comply with the loan contract until June, with little possibility, however, that the right of redemption will be exercised in June.
As found out by Calciomercato.com, Genoa, who are currently negotiating with Milan for the sale of their striker Piatek, made a further attempt to convince Juventus to temporarily surrender Moise Kean. For the moment, the Bianconeri do not give up, also in light of the physical condition of Mandzukic, who suffered a muscular injury that the medical staff of the club wants to evaluate with caution.
