Transfer news: Hazard on verge of Real Madrid agreement

11 May at 15:25
According to what has been reported by English newspaper The Independent, Eden Hazard is on the verge of officially completing or agreeing a move to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer.

Real Madrid have been tracking Hazard for some time now and, after efforts to sign the Belgian failed last summer, it is thought that Los Blancos will get their man by the start of the new season.

