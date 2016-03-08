Transfer news: High demand for Napoli star from PSG, Barca and Premier League
01 February at 20:45According to what has been reported by Il Mattino, PSG, Barcelona and various Premier League clubs, most likely Chelsea and Manchester United, are all very keen on signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
Koulibaly has been a stand-out star for Napoli and has come to the attention of many for being one of the best central defenders in the world, let alone Serie A. Therefore, the interest in Koulibaly is justified but Napoli have done a good job of keeping the Senegalese star so far.
With interest high, however, this could well be Koulibaly's final season with Napoli, before he seeks a new adventure on foreign pastures.
