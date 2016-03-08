Transfer News: Higuain to Chelsea, Piatek to AC Milan with Calhanoglu sacrificed?
16 January at 12:20Tonight's match between Juventus and AC Milan could be the last match for the Rossoneri for Gonzalo Higuain. It is not a mystery that the Argentine wants to go to Chelsea to play under Maurizio Sarri once again and a possible deal could come alive after today's match For this reason, even Milan does not want to be caught unprepared and are ready to move decisively for Piatek.
As reported by Tuttosport, the possible transfer of Pipita to London will unleash a domino effect on the market which could also involve Morata (liked by Atletico Madrid) and maybe even Mario Balotelli, who could move to Genoa. But everything revolves around the yes of Chelsea for Higuain.
For now, Marina Granovskaia, the one who manages the Blues on behalf of owner Abramovich, is still not convinced to please the coach Sarri who, for several weeks, has been insisting on having the player by his side.
The parties are still working to find a solution that can satisfy everyone, including Juventus, which owns the player. Milan is waiting but in the meantime, Leonardo is thinking about the transfer of Calhanoglu to Leipzig to finance part of the important financial outlay that could take Piatek to the San Siro (Genoa are asking for 40-42 million euros).
