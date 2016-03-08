Transfer news: Ibrahimovic's wife says yes to AC Milan return
03 November at 11:45According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's wife Helena Seger has said 'yes' to a return to AC Milan. The Italian paper confirms Ibra is thinking of a possible return to the San Siro with his wife that would be happy to return to Milan again after that the couple had been living in the Italian city during Zlatan spells at Milan and Inter.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Ibra's possible return would not be blocked by
Uefa Financial Fair play. Read the latest EXCLUSIVE updates here.
Go to comments