Transfer news: Ibrahimovic's wife says yes to AC Milan return

Helena Seger signora Ibrahimovic
03 November at 11:45
According to  La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's wife Helena Seger has said 'yes' to a return to AC Milan. The Italian paper confirms Ibra is thinking of a possible return to the San Siro with his wife that would be happy to return to Milan again after that the couple had been living in the Italian city during Zlatan spells at Milan and Inter.

Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Ibra's possible return would not be blocked by 
Uefa Financial Fair play. Read the latest EXCLUSIVE updates here.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.