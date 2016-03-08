Transfer News: Icardi 'blocking' Lukaku's Inter move

09 June at 10:30
The new Inter Milan of Antonio Conte is born and Mauro Icardi is likely not going to be a part of it. For some time now it has been reported that the new Nerazzurri manager wants the Argentinian to leave the club, as he does not consider him a part of the project. However, there is resistance from the former club captain.

Icardi's desire is to remain at the San Siro. Next week Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta will meet the player's wife and agent Wanda Nara to reaffirm the position of the club and the desire to sell Icardi, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

Conte's ideas for the attack are quite different and Icardi's resistance is causing problems in this direction. The former Chelsea and Juve's manager favourite for the position is Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku but an offer of at least 70 million will be necessary to bring him from England, with United having already refused a swap deal including Ivan Perisic.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.