Transfer News: Icardi 'blocking' Lukaku's Inter move
09 June at 10:30The new Inter Milan of Antonio Conte is born and Mauro Icardi is likely not going to be a part of it. For some time now it has been reported that the new Nerazzurri manager wants the Argentinian to leave the club, as he does not consider him a part of the project. However, there is resistance from the former club captain.
Icardi's desire is to remain at the San Siro. Next week Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta will meet the player's wife and agent Wanda Nara to reaffirm the position of the club and the desire to sell Icardi, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.
Conte's ideas for the attack are quite different and Icardi's resistance is causing problems in this direction. The former Chelsea and Juve's manager favourite for the position is Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku but an offer of at least 70 million will be necessary to bring him from England, with United having already refused a swap deal including Ivan Perisic.
