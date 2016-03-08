Transfer news: Icardi's future lies in Madrid... with Real or Atletico?

According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet AS, Mauro Icardi's future does not lie with Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri are going through somewhat of a crisis at the moment; which the renewal of Mauro Icardi plays a central part in, in terms of issues off the field at least.AS are reporting that Icardi will likely be living in Madrid next season; yet it is an open race between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid for the Argentine. Barcelona are still considered an outside destination for Icardi and the Premier League can never be ruled out.

