Transfer news: Inter and Spurs alerted as Barcelona midfielder will leave this summer
25 April at 14:45Andre Gomes is a widely sought after player. The Barcelona midfielder has spent this season on loan with Premier League club Everton and there is a chance that he could be signed permanently by the Toffees.
According to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo, regardless of what happens with Everton, Gomes will be leaving the La Liga club in the summer.
Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are also reported to be in the running and will likely move for Gomes if Everton do not do so first.
