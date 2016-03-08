Transfer news: Inter and Spurs alerted as Barcelona midfielder will leave this summer

25 April at 14:45
Andre Gomes is a widely sought after player. The Barcelona midfielder has spent this season on loan with Premier League club Everton and there is a chance that he could be signed permanently by the Toffees. 

According to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo, regardless of what happens with Everton, Gomes will be leaving the La Liga club in the summer.

Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are also reported to be in the running and will likely move for Gomes if Everton do not do so first.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.