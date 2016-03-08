Transfer news: Inter close in on Southampton defender

Inter are close in on the signing of Cedric Soares, Sky Sport reports. The Portuguese full-back could join the Nerazzurri in the next 24-48 hours.



The two clubs are in talks and the player could arrive in Milan tomorrow. Cedric should join Inter on loan with option to buy.



His signing would mean the end of Inter’s interest in Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian but, mostly, it could be the proof that the Nerazzurri have doubts about the future of Sime Vrsaljko and Dalbert who could leave the club in the summer.



Vrsaljko joined Inter on a € 6.5 million loan deal last summer and the Nerazzurri have a € 17.5 million option to buy which, however, they may not activate because of the player’s physical struggles this season.

