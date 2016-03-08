Transfer news: Inter face competition from Manchester United for Barcelona midfielder

According to what has been reported by British newspaper The Daily Mail, it is not just Inter Milan on the trails of wantaway Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic. Rakitic, who impressed many with his performances alongside Luka Modric in Croatia's midfield at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in which Niko Kovac's side made the final; eventually being beaten 4-2 by France.The Daily Mail write that Manchester United are interested in signing Rakitic, with Inter supposedly having been keen since after the World Cup and after their attempts to sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid backfired heavily.Rakitic supposedly wants to leave Barcelona after the club are yet to enter contract negotiations with him and this has put the likes of Inter and Man Utd on red alert.

