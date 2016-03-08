English media report that Arsenal have retired from the race to sign Lille star Pepé. The Ivorian winger is one of the most wanted players in Europe and both the Gunners and Inter had been linked with securing his services.Arsenal, however, are reported to have left the race to sign the 23-year-old who is still monitored by the Nerazzurri who are likely to sell Ivan Perisic in the summer.Arsenal, on the other hand, have focused their attention on Sao Paulo starlet Antony.