Transfer News: Inter identify two possible replacements for the post-Icardi era
14 February at 13:35It is now clear that the Mauro Icardi situation is unsustainable for Inter and a summer departure of the former Nerazzurri captain is almost inevitable. That is if there are suitors willing to bet on the Argentinian and spend over 100 million euros to secure his services.
In case of a goodbye, according to Tuttosport, Inter already has several players on their mind as potential replacements. Marotta's dream is to reunite with Dybala but Inter will need a pure striker and appreciate Duvan Zapata from Atalanta. There have already been some contacts with the agent of the player and relations with the Bergamo-based club are excellent, though the Colombian would definitely not arrive for a low price.
Another profile, not young, but perfect as a possible 'mentor' for Lautaro Martinez, could be that of Edinson Cavani, whose contract with PSG expires in June 2020. However, the Uruguayan striker has a 10 million salary in Paris and Inter are unlikely to be able to satisfy the wage demands of the former Napoli man.
