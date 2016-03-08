Transfer News: Inter identify two replacements for Mauro Icardi
23 February at 10:40Serie A giants Inter Milan have reportedly identified two replacements for Mauro Icardi, who can possibly leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.
Icardi has become the centre of attention at the nerazzurri, as he continues to be at war with the club. He put up cryptic messages on Instagram after he was stripped off captaincy and taken off from the first team.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that Inter have identified two replacements for Icardi and while they would accept the player's decision to move, they already know how to replace him.
One of them is Edin Dzeko and Tuttosport have already linked with Bosnian with a move to the nerazzurri, who seem to have already prepared an offer for the striker.
The second option is Luka Jovic, who is the highest scorer in the Bundesliga today. He is only 21 and has attracted interest from many clubs across Europe. It will be a tough transfer to complete.
