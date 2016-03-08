Transfer news: Inter-Madrid consider Icardi-Isco swap

28 February at 18:45
According to what has been reported by the Corriere della Sera, Inter Milan and Real Madrid are considering a swap deal of Spanish playmaker Isco and Inter's Argentine forward Mauro Icardi who, in recent weeks has been at the centre of a crisis off the field for the Nerazzurri.

Icardi's wife-agent Wanda Nara has caused talks to stall as the club were planning on offering the striker a new contract. Wanda seems intent on not accepting the offer and it is looking increasingly likely that Icardi's future lies away from San Siro.

