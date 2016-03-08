Inter make approach with Barcelona to sign Andre Gomes?

21 March at 17:25
According to the Catalan paper Sport, Inter have made approach with Barcelona to sign Andre Gomes in the summer. The Spanish midfielder is on loan at Everton until the end of the season but the Premier League side may not sign him on a permanent deal.

Beppe Marotta is a long time admirer of Andre Gomes, so much so he tried to sign the former Valencia star several times when he was a director of Juventus.

With the future of the 25-year-old that has yet to be sorted, Inter are thinking of signing him for the 2019-20 campaign.

Meantime, Mauro Icardi has returned to training with the rest of the team today.

 

