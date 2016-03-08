Transfer news: Inter meet Chievo for Brazao
30 January at 14:50Inter Milan are currently in talks with Brazilian club Cruzeiro about young goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao, who the Nerazzurri wish to sign and then potentially loan out to Chievo Verona.
Inter are to formalise an agreement with the Brazilian club, reportedly for around €3m, before they then discuss a potential loan to Chievo so that the player can gain experience and provide the Flying Donkeys with a temporary short-term replacement for Sorrentino, despite the veteran Italian still performing well this season.
