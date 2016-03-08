Transfer news: Inter meet Chievo for Brazao

30 January at 14:50
Inter Milan are currently in talks with Brazilian club Cruzeiro about young goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao, who the Nerazzurri wish to sign and then potentially loan out to Chievo Verona. 

Inter are to formalise an agreement with the Brazilian club, reportedly for around €3m, before they then discuss a potential loan to Chievo so that the player can gain experience and provide the Flying Donkeys with a temporary short-term replacement for Sorrentino, despite the veteran Italian still performing well this season.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Chievo
Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.