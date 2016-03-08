Transfer news: Inter Milan line up goalkeeper for post-Handanovic
06 February at 17:00According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are planning for life post-Handanovic.
Inter are currently exploring two options, Brazao, a Brazilian 18-year-old bought in January in synergy with Parma, who is currently representing Brazil at the U-20 South American Championship in Chile and Radu, a 21-year-old Romanian who grew up in the Nerazzurri youth sector and now to Genoa.
Handanovic, 34, joined Inter in 2012/13, and has been a consistent performer despite then sides struggles in recent years.
