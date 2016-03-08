Transfer news: Inter Milan make offer for expiring Arsenal and Lazio target

Yacine Brahimi, FC Porto's Algerian winger, is set to leave the club in this upcoming summer. Brahimi, 29, is entering his fifth year in Portugal with the Portuguese giants; having moved from Spanish outfit Granada in 2014. Brahimi came up through the youth ranks of various French clubs, including PSG, and played for various levels of the French youth national team, before switching allegiances to Algeria.Now, according to what has been reported by France Football, Inter Milan have made a pre-contract offer to Brahimi and his representatives ahead of the summer. Inter appear willing to add the Algerian to their ranks but will face some competition from other domestic and European clubs.Arsenal have been linked as long-time suitors of Brahimi; with the North London side looking to make discount signings in the summer to escape the problems brought about by their lack of funds. Lazio have also been linked as potential suitors of Brahimi but it will look to be an open race for his signature come the start of the summer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.