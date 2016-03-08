Transfer news: Inter Milan open to Nainggolan sale

30 January at 16:20
According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport today, Radja Nanggolan is on the Inter Milan market - the Belgian having really failed to make an impact since he joined from AS Roma in the summer. Nainggolan was thought to be the signing Inter needed to challenge for the title but arrived at the club as an alternate to Arturo Vidal and Luka Modric. 

Nainggolan has been sanctioned by Inter Milan for poor behaviour of the pitch already since he joined and the Belgian is considered to be a disruptive influence. If Inter receive a lucrative enough offer, he could well depart Milan under a year after joining.

