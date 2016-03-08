Transfer news: Inter Milan prepare offer for Barcelona midfielder

04 February at 16:00
According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Tuttosport today, Inter Milan will try, in the summer, to sign Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic. Rakitic, who like former Inter target Luka Modric was a key part of Croatia's heroics at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, could be the subject of an Inter bid - as the Nerazzurri look for ways to upgrade their team, and their midfield in particular.

Inter tried to sign Luka Modric last summer but failed; turning their attention to Rakitic, who is slightly younger and could cost significantly less; given that Modric was named the winner of the 2018 Ballon d'Or - marking himself the best in the world.

