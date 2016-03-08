Transfer News: Inter move for destined Barcelona outcast Rakitic
06 February at 10:30One reinforcement from the La Liga is almost secured, as Diego Godin is set to join Inter in the summer on a free transfer to add experience, character and personality to Luciano Spalletti's team but the Nerazzurri also want someone of this calibre to reinforce the team's midfield. As of today, the most popular name is that of Ivan Rakitic.
As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Inter directors would have already come forward in an attempt to bring the Croatian to the San Siro. The player is unhappy after Barcelona announced the signature of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax, with Adrien Rabiot also destined to join the Catalan club. In short, the midfield department may be a bit crowded at the club which is why Rakitic could take advantage and look for a new adventure in Europe.
Inter approached Luka Modric similarly last summer but Florentino Perez had different plans, though the Real Madrid star still remains on the Nerazzurri wishlist, as does his teammate Toni Kroos, for which, however, it would be an even more difficult negotiation.
Go to comments