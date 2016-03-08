Transfer news: Inter paid €31m for Bastoni

Alessandro Bastoni is regarded as one of the most promising centre defenders in Italy. Inter signed the Italian defender last summer and the club have made the figures of Bastoni's transfer official through their annual balance sheet.



It has emerged that Inter paid € 31 million to sign the 19-year-old who is currently out on loan at Parma. This makes Bastoni the most third most expensive signing of Inter last summer after the likes of Radja Nainggolan (€ 39 million) and Milan Skriniar € 34 million).