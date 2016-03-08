Transfer news: Inter receive boost as Barca in no hurry over midfielder's contract

Inter Milan have been linked with Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic for some time now. Rakitic was first explored as an alternate option to Real Madrid's Luka Modric last summer; Inter attempting, and failing, to free Modric from his Madrid contract so that he could move to Milan and join Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A.However, Real Madrid were having none of it and the Ballon d'Or winner would stay in Madrid for the meantime. Modric is not getting any younger and, at age 33, he is running out of useful years. Therefore, Rakitic is seen as a more offensive yet younger and fresher alternative to Modric.Barcelona, as per reports from Marca, are in no rush to extend Rakitic's contract, with the Croatian's current deal expiring in the summer of 2020. For now, Barca are content to wait, which puts Inter Milan on alert and signals that pehraps the Nerazzurri could purchase the Barcelona man for a reduced price in the summer.

