Transfer News: Inter set Ajax star as an alternative for Pépé
23 April at 12:45Inter are already preparing for next season and besides the willingness to reinforce the team's midfield, Marotta and Ausilio are in the hunt for wingers who can make the difference and help the Nerazzurri make the leap in quality in the Champions League as well as in Serie A.
As reported by Corriere dello Sport, the first name on the list for Inter's directors is Nicolas Pépé from Lille but Ajax star Hakim Ziyech is also considered, as his performances in the double challenge against Juventus were very much liked by the leadership of the Milanese club.
In the coming weeks, the Nerazzurri will contact Ajax and the player's agents to understand the price and feasibility of the operation. The player's contract with the Dutch side expires in 2021 and he is tempted to an adventure in Italy.
