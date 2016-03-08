Transfer News: Inter set astronomical price tag for Man United, City and Barcelona target
04 November at 16:45Milan Skriniar has been showing the football world his great qualities for Inter and Sampdoria and there is no surprise that many top clubs are circulating around the Slovakian defender with interest.
And in the event of a possible sale, Inter have already let the teams interested know the asking price for Skriniar, with the Nerazzurri assessing the centre-back at 80 million euros, according to Tuttosport.
