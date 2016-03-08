Transfer news: Inter to battle Lazio for Serie A wing-back
15 November at 11:30According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan are set to challenge Lazio in their pursuit of Spal’s right wing-back Manuel Lazarri. The Italian wing-back has been one of Spal’s stand-out players this season but was a target of Lazio during the summer.
When questioned about Lazzari, Spal’s owner quoted a €20-25m price-tag for the Italian; yet indicated that the club were not willing to part ways with the talented defender until next summer. This puts both Lazio and Inter in a long-term alert mode, as they seek to battle for Lazzari’s signature. Lazio are looking for options to replace Dusan Basta whilst Inter Milan are still looking for a true heir to Joao Cancelo from last season; with Sime Vrsaljko signed but so far not evidently impressing the Nerazzurri enough.
