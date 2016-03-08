Transfer News: Inter to use Miranda as bargaining chip in Keita deal with Monaco

30 January at 12:50
Inter are going through hot hours in the transfer market, having to deal with various thorny situations of players who wanted to change the air at the end of the January transfer market, from Ivan Perisic to Miranda, who is not getting as much space as desired this season.

The situation of the Brazilian defender is to be monitored. Monaco have expressed their interest in the player and Inter, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, would be considering the possibility of surrendering the former Atletico Madrid man to the Monegasque club with the aim of lowering the figure for the redemption of Keita Balde, who has convinced the Nerazzurri management but will cost another 34 million this summer.

