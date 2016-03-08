Transfer news: Inter want Atletico midfielder Thomas Partey

20 March at 15:45
According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are not solely after Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin but, as per the reports, are interested too in Ghanian midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey is a rock in the heart of the Atletico midfield and consistently strong performances has led Ausilio and Marotta to pursue him as a target. 

Although Inter are keen on Thomas Partey, they will face stern competition; reports from Spanish newspaper AS suggest that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants Partey in Manchester as an heir to Fernandinho, who turns 34 at the start of May.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.