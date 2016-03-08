Transfer news: Inter want Atletico midfielder Thomas Partey
20 March at 15:45According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are not solely after Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin but, as per the reports, are interested too in Ghanian midfielder Thomas Partey.
Partey is a rock in the heart of the Atletico midfield and consistently strong performances has led Ausilio and Marotta to pursue him as a target.
Although Inter are keen on Thomas Partey, they will face stern competition; reports from Spanish newspaper AS suggest that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants Partey in Manchester as an heir to Fernandinho, who turns 34 at the start of May.
