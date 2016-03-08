Transfer news: Is Mario Balotelli heading for Serie A return?

According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, Nice forward Mario Balotelli has been offered a potential return to Italy and Serie A with Sassuolo. The Neroverdi are searching for a new striker after the somewhat shocking loan move of Kevin Prince Boateng from Sassuolo to Barcelona confirmed yesterday, including a permanent option to buy at just €8m.Balotelli would have been proposed to Sassuolo - with Marseille and West Ham also linked heavily to the Italian forward. Sassuolo's alternate option is Gianluca Caprari of Sampdoria, with one of the two set to come in before the transfer deadline passes.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.